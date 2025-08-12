Open House events for prospective students will give a taste of life at university
Those still undecided about which university to go to this September can visit the University of Derby’s Open House events to learn more about what it has to offer.
Visitors have the chance to tour the University’s industry-standard facilities, speak with student services and admissions teams, and explore the award-winning halls of residence.
The first Open House event takes place at the University of Derby’s Kedleston Road site on Results Day – Thursday, August 14 – with visitors able to attend anytime between 11am-5pm.
Sessions will continue throughout August giving prospective students plenty of opportunities to visit.
Dates and times are as follows:
- Thursday 14 August: 11am-5pm
- Friday 15 August: 10am-4pm
- Saturday 16 August (Chesterfield): 10am-2pm
- Saturday 16 August (Derby): 10am-2pm
- Sunday 17 August: 10am-2pm
- Monday 18 August: 10am-2pm
- Friday 22 August: 10am-2pm
- Saturday 23 August 10am-2pm
Helen Mercado, Head of Admissions at the University of Derby, said: “If you’re searching for a university place or considering Clearing, then visiting our campus is a great way to see if the University of Derby is the right fit for you.
“The Open House events are an informal way to get to know Derby better, speak to staff and current students, and get answers to your questions about courses and student life.”
The University of Derby is A Top 10 UK University and is ranked second for employability and course quality by Uni Compare 2026.
It was awarded Gold in the prestigious Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023, recognising outstanding student experience and outcomes.
Helen added: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to the University of Derby during the busy Clearing period.
“There has never been a better time to visit Derby, and we hope that those coming along to our Open House events will be inspired by the wealth of opportunities available at the University of Derby.”
Find out more about the University of Derby’s Open House Events and how to apply through Clearing.