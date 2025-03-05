Olympic coach dives into new role in Derbyshire

A world-class swimming coach with a track record of developing Olympic and international champions is set to inspire the next generation of athletes in Derbyshire.

Team GB Olympic coach Jamie Main has helped swimmers pick up medals at European, Commonwealth and World levels, most recently at the Paris Olympics.

He has now been appointed Director of Swimming at Repton School marking a return to the region that shaped much of his early coaching career.

And he has already made an impact after breaking the school’s record at the county championships, amassing an incredible 352 medals (153 gold, 105 silver, 94 bronze), breaking the previous best by nearly 100 medals.

Jamie, who has been in post for six weeks, said: “The coaching team here is exceptional and the facilities and wraparound pastoral care are the best in the UK, so it is a privilege to join the school.

“The pupils here are incredibly well organised and disciplined in what they do. They train in the pool eight times a week and are in the pool for 5.30am in the mornings for two hours. Some are double days where they are in the pool in the evening too, plus they have two to three gym sessions a week depending on their specialisms.

“The recent county championship was joyous and the most fun I have had poolside for many years. This is a new challenge for me, but one that I am already enjoying.”

Jamie was a mainstay of elite coaching in the East Midlands for two decades at the Nova Centurion club in Nottingham and Derventio Excel in Derby.

Pupils have impressed Jamie with their commitment to swimming and school work.

More recently, he served as a National Coach at The Aquatics GB Performance Centres in Loughborough and Bath, where he was instrumental in coaching Jacob Whittle, who made history as one of the youngest British swimmers to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He also helped lead Kieran Bird to Olympic gold in Paris 2024 as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Since launching its elite swimming programme in 2019, Repton School has rapidly gained a reputation as a powerhouse in the sport, and Jamie’s appointment signals the school’s ambition to solidify its status as one of the UK’s leading swimming academies.

The school already has an Olympic swimmer in its midst after sixth former Eva Okaro was selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for Team GB.

And Jamie believes several of his swimmers have potential for the LA Olympics in 2028, especially Lydia Cordle who is currently in year nine and already a multiple national champion for her age group.

Jamie, who is now making his home in Repton alongside four-month-old son Kobe, added: “Being back in the area feels like coming home and I am already fully immersing myself in village life.

“Repton has already established itself as a force in swimming, and I am excited to be part of this journey, developing young swimmers and helping them reach their full potential.”