Students at Noel-Baker Academy – based in Alvaston and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust were treated to an extra special surprise at their annual school awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olympic legend Alex Yee, professional triathlete and distance runner made a surprise appearance during the course of the school’s annual THRIVE awards, which celebrate exceptional student achievements over the course of the year.

The THRIVE awards form a key fixture of the Noel-Baker Academy calendar, providing an opportunity for students, staff and parents to come together to celebrate major achievements throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olympian delivered an inspiring speech to students about his achievements. He spoke to the students about the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming barriers to success. He also presented a number of awards to students, such as the Headteacher Award, the GCSE Achievement Awards and the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Olympic champion surprises Noel-Baker Academy students at awards evening

The star athlete was invited to the THRIVE Awards by local Derby entrepreneur and former Noel-Baker student Dean Jackson MBE. He founded Derby-based business HUUB in 2011, with the company’s apparel regularly sported by top-level athletes, including Olympic medallist swimmers and world-class triathletes – which is how he built a friendship with Alex Yee.

Dean presented his journey from his time at Noel-Baker Academy to him receiving his MBE just a few weeks ago. The message in throughout his presentation was about the importance of resilience and determination, telling students to “never give up”. Dean then 'interviewed' Alex, asking him about his time at school and about the importance of mental determination in meeting his goals.

Dean attended Noel-Baker Academy during the 1980s, and attributes a large portion of his success as a businessman to his time at the school. He credits his former drama teacher, Andy Price, with bringing him out of his shell and inspiring him with a sense of confidence. The memory of Andy Price, who sadly passed away in 2021, lives on at the school in a number of ways, including through the school’s theatre which was renamed in his honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean remains involved with the school on an ongoing basis, having spoken at the previous year’s THRIVE awards.

Olympic champion surprises Noel-Baker Academy students at awards evening

Some of the other standout moments during the THRIVE awards, alongside the contributions from the guest speakers, included the school choir’s performance to open the ceremony, as well as the sheer number of Duke of Edinburgh award recipients (45 bronze, 11 silver).

Dean Jackson MBE said:

“Undoubtedly, one of the things that has shaped my journey was my time at Noel-Baker. The teachers – especially Andy Price - helped bring a shy child out of his shell, and it’s that self-belief and curiosity that informed my attitude to business and entrepreneurship.

“It’s great to be back at the school again to celebrate the students; I can’t wait to see what the next steps on their journey will be.”

Olympic champion surprises Noel-Baker Academy students at awards evening

Kate Richardson, Headteacher at Noel-Baker Academy, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so grateful to both Alex and Dean for the time that they spent with us all during the awards. The Thrive Awards are a pivotal part of life at our school, celebrating some of the great things our students have achieved throughout the year. We love being able to mark these achievements as a school community, and it’s even more special to have guests like both Alex and Dean, who can inspire us all.

“For our students, it’s vital for them to have role models like him to show them that they can go on to strive to be extraordinary – no matter what their background is. We aim to equip our students with everything they need to thrive as they become young adults, including inspiring them to be the next generation of leaders and innovators.”