Old Taptonians 50th year since leaving Tapton House School

Celebrations marking the 50th anniversary since the class of 1967 left Tapton House School in 1974 took place on Saturday, 27th July, 2024

Ex-pupils gathered in Chesterfield to remember their Tapton House School experiences on Saturday, 50 years since they left 6th Form in 1974 after A levels.

The afternoon commenced at Tapton Lock where everyone had a trip along the canal, on the John Varley boat, run by Chesterfield Canal Trust , with a Prosecco afternoon tea on board.

Afterwards, everyone gathered at the Casa Hotel for a drinks reception until late evening.

Old Taptonians 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Although many people have remained local, several travelled to the event from as far away as London, Coventry, Wales, Essex, Lancashire and Lincolnshire. In addition, some who could not attend, from Surrey and Australia, sent wonderful messages of support.

There was a great deal of reminiscing, laughter and fun as people recounted their experiences at school and caught up on the lives of old friends.

Many fondly remembered the beautiful old house and grounds where they were lucky enough to receive an excellent education and forge lifelong friendships.

George Stephenson, school meals, sledging down the hill, school discos, the woods, Peace Gardens, Sports, Commemoration Day events, school charter and the school productions that many were involved in, were some topics of conversation.

A small group of ex-pupils started to contact as many old friends as possible via social media, back in 2021, and there was a small reunion then with 14 people.

Since then, 40 have been in contact, or to one of the now regular meet-ups in Chesterfield. Quite an achievement out of a year group of almost 100 pupils, and with the word spreading, hopefully there will be opportunities to find yet more in future. Two members of staff have also been in touch and met with the group, with an equally endless supply of stories!