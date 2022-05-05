Ofsted rating for EVERY school in the Chesterfield area from Outstanding and Good to Requires Improvement and Inadequate

This round-up features every primary and secondary school in the Chesterfield area, starting with those with Outstanding Ofsted ratings, then Good, Requires Improvement and finally, Inadequate.
Each listing includes the date of the last Ofsted report, with some schools not featuring on the list as they have not yet been visited by inspectors.
1. Outstanding: Brockwell Junior School
Purbeck Avenue, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 4NP. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: May 16, 2011
Photo: Terry Walden
2. Outstanding: St Mary's Catholic High School
Newbold Road, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 8AG
Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: October 23, 2012
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Good: Abercrombie Primary School
Higher Albert Street, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 7QE
Rating: Good. Latest report: January 14, 2021
Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Good: Arkwright Primary School
School Lane, Arkwright Town, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S44 5BZ
Rating: Good. Latest report: March 14, 2017
Photo: SCC