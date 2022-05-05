These are the Ofsted ratings for schools across the Chesterfield area according to the eduction watchdogs website

Ofsted rating for EVERY school in the Chesterfield area from Outstanding and Good to Requires Improvement and Inadequate

Ofsted reports are a vital tool for helping parents decide which school to send their child to.

This round-up features every primary and secondary school in the Chesterfield area, starting with those with Outstanding Ofsted ratings, then Good, Requires Improvement and finally, Inadequate.

Each listing includes the date of the last Ofsted report, with some schools not featuring on the list as they have not yet been visited by inspectors.

1. Outstanding: Brockwell Junior School

Purbeck Avenue, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 4NP. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: May 16, 2011

2. Outstanding: St Mary's Catholic High School

Newbold Road, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 8AG Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: October 23, 2012

3. Good: Abercrombie Primary School

Higher Albert Street, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 7QE Rating: Good. Latest report: January 14, 2021

4. Good: Arkwright Primary School

School Lane, Arkwright Town, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S44 5BZ Rating: Good. Latest report: March 14, 2017

