Ofsted inspectors praise Derbyshire school in third ‘good’ report

Corfield Church of England Infant School headteacher Louise Bignall and pupils celebrating the 'good' report

Corfield Church of England Infant School in Heanor was praised by inspectors who found that children were “happy to come to school” and “exceptionally well known” by the adults looking after them.

They described Corfield as an “inclusive school” where children with special educational needs and disabilities are identified quickly and accurately ensuring all pupils benefit from the same experiences.

Leaders were praised for prioritising children’s well-being since their return to school by improving the provision for outdoor play and increasing opportunities to take part in sports and community events.

Parents were overwhelmingly positive about the work of the school with one telling inspectors that they “could not be happier” while governors were praised for their safeguarding responsibilities.

Headteacher Louise Bignall said: “We are absolutely delighted that inspectors had so much praise for our school and our pupils, who make us proud every single day.

“Lockdown was very difficult for children who were only just setting out on their school journey and our staff have worked closely with parents to ensure a smooth return to routines for our pupils.

“We are looking forward to building on the report and the ongoing positive family-school partnership which is so important remains a priority.”

Inspectors found that reading was a priority for the school with a ‘rainbow read’ reward system in use until every child reaches the ‘pot of gold’.

This meant that by year two "the vast majority are fluent and enthusiastic readers”, while pupils were also found to enjoy maths and become ‘confident mathematicians’.

However, in lessons, inspectors found that a few pupils “do not always focus on their work” which can “occasionally slow their learning and means that they do not do as well as

they could.”

Parent Governor Mike Pride said: “I am absolutely delighted for everyone at Corfield C of E Infant School, the team has worked hard to get this glowing report from Ofsted inspectors.

“Every parent wants to know that their child will be happy and cared for when they’re at school, so to have these two things highlighted by the inspectors, as well as the quality of the education, is particularly pleasing.”