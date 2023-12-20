Ofsted finds Poolsbrook Primary Academy is good in all areas!

Poolsbrook Primary Academy in Chesterfield is celebrating the news that Ofsted has found the school to be Good in all areas.

The school is described as having an ‘ambitious curriculum’ and inspectors said, ‘Pupils are proud to attend this school. They routinely talk about the importance of showing respect for one another. They are in no doubt that everyone deserves to be treated well. Pupils say, ‘Everyone is welcome here.’ Kindness is modelled well in every aspect of school life by staff and pupils.’

The report says that ‘Expectations of what pupils can achieve both academically and personally have increased significantly. An improved curriculum has been at the front and centre of this work. The school’s motto, ‘Fuelling young minds for a brighter future’, exemplifies the school’s ambition that all pupils can succeed.’

The inspectors found that the school enables children to have a voice in school life through their School Council and that ‘Pupils delight in taking on positions of responsibility in school.’ The report says, ‘With the help of the trust, the school has gone from strength to strength’ and that ‘All staff are aspirational for pupils’ futures. Parents say that they are beginning to see a positive difference in the school and comment on recent improvements.’

Headteacher Louise Tate with children at Poolsbrook Primary Academy.

Louise Tate, Headteacher at the school, said, “I am so pleased that the Ofsted report reflected so many positive aspects of Poolsbrook Primary Academy. The report highlights the improvements and progress the school has made and whilst we will take a moment to celebrate, we are already addressing areas we feel we can improve further.”