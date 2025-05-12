Oakthorpe Primary School celebrates 100 years of education

Originally opened on January 12, 1925, Oakthorpe Primary began with a single long hall divided into classrooms by wooden partitions, able to accommodate up to 400 pupils. Prior to this, children in the village were taught in Wesleyan chapels on Chapel Street and Silver Street.

Despite humble beginnings, the school has grown and evolved alongside the village it serves. Today, Oakthorpe Primary School is proud to be part of the Rise Multi-Academy Trust, continuing its legacy within a supportive network of schools committed to excellence and collaboration.

In honour of its centenary, the school hosted a Victorian-themed celebration day, where pupils dressed in period attire and took part in immersive workshops to experience what school life was like a century ago.

Later in the day, the school opened its doors to the local community for a special showcase of learning and local history. Pupils shared their research on the Victorian era and the school’s past, while visitors browsed original logbooks, old maps, and photographs. Many past pupils and former staff returned to reminisce and celebrate, enjoying traditional summer games, maypole dancing, and plenty of cake and ice cream.

Special guests included members of the local community and generations of Oakthorpe pupils and staff, who were warmly welcomed to witness how the school has transformed over the decades.

Among Oakthorpe’s more unusual claims to fame is former pupil Luke, who, at age seven, created a cartoon character called Fat Gourg, which later gained popularity in France—so much so that August 8th is now celebrated as Fat Gourg Day there. The school also boasts sporting success with alumnus Alex Pascanu, who played for Leicester City and now plays professional football in Spain.

Physically, Oakthorpe Primary has seen significant changes. The original wooden partitions in the long hall are still partially visible in today’s classrooms. A 1930s addition known as the “Institute of Technology” was lost due to subsidence caused by a major underground fire in the 1980s—an event that impacted the whole village. Since then, a new hall, office space, and staff room have been added, and in October 2024, the school opened The Lodge, a dedicated learning space for its Year 5 and 6 pupils.

Reflecting on the occasion, Headteacher Rachel Culpan said: “It is an honour to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary and to share such rich history with our current and past pupils.

"The children were delighted to share their learning with members of the community and to have the opportunity to ask questions about what the school used to be like when past pupils and staff were in attendance. We were able to showcase the headteacher’s logbooks and punishment logs from as far back as 1927. I wonder what the next 100 years will have in store for Oakthorpe School!”