School children have been encouraged to Talk PANTS and take part in an art competition ahead of an NSPCC event with cinema tickets and gift vouchers on offer.

The charity's forthcoming Talk PANTS week will see the charity’s mascot Pantosaurus visit schools and libraries from October 14, and share vital safeguarding messages in a fun and age-appropriate way.

Talk PANTS helps children recognise the signs of abuse and neglect through interactive games, music, face-painting and fun.

To help children in the region engage with this year's campaign, a competition has been launched asking young people to get creative and draw “a special pair of pants”.

The entrants will help Pantosaurus and his friends on their journey and could see winners receive a special mystery prize.

NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, Gail Sayles, said: “We hope all children take part in the competition and enjoy creating their special pair of pants! And, of course, a massive thank you to the local businesses who have generously provided such amazing prizes – your support makes a huge difference.”

Anna Brader, Operations Manager, Lincs Inspire Libraries, said: “Lincs Inspire Libraries are delighted to be part of the Talk Pants campaign in North East Lincolnshire. The campaign is vitally important, and it will be wonderful to see so many children and parents taking part.”

Developed with children, parents, carers and teachers, Talk PANTS is here to help children understand that their body belongs to them, and they should tell a safe adult they trust if anything makes them feel upset or worried.

Since the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS campaign launched in 2013, it has been shared with a million parents and more than 950,000 children to help them understand and remember simple but vital messages.

Competition entry forms must be submitted no later than October 18.

To find out more about Talk PANTS, visit nspcc.org.uk/talkpants, or to find out how to host an NSPCC information evening for parents or community groups, contact [email protected]