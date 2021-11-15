North East Derbyshire students create memorial remember the fallen on Armistice Day

Pupils from Eckington School pictured with headteacher Nick Melson at the War Memorial outside St Peter and St Paul's Church in Eckington

Reverend Andy Walker led the service outside St Peter and St Paul's Church in Eckington on Thursday, November 11.

Pupils from Eckington Junior School and Eckington Camms Primary School were in attendance – many of whom had made poppies for the memorial field.

Staff from Eckington School also took some students to the service, including Year 13 pupil Liam Shipley who designed two war memorials which are on display outside the church.

Eckington School pupil Liam Shipley with the memorials he designed and created with the AMRC

Liam, a product design student, worked with the The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to have the memorials – which depict the silhouette of a soldier and his dog – produced in steel.

Residents in Eckington joined the parade on Thursday morning which culminated at the war memorial outside St Peter and St Paul’s.

The service was followed by The Last Post, a two minutes silence and Reveille.