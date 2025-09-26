North Derby MP welcomes new specialist school

The opening of a new specialist school for autistic children in Derby has been welcomed by local MP Catherine Atkinson at an official launch event on Friday (September 26).

Aurora Ryefields School, in Parker Street, is able to provide academic and therapeutic support for up to 72 autistic young people and has attracted interest from parents within the city and across Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Speaking at the school’s official opening, Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson said: “I know from listening to parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Derby how challenging navigating the system can be.

“I’ve raised these concerns directly with the Education Secretary and will keep pressing for the changes families need. I value the dedication of school staff, like those at Aurora Ryefields, who create safe and nurturing environments where children can thrive, and I’m working in Parliament to strengthen the SEND system so every learner gets the best start in life.”

Catherine Atkinson MP officially opens Aurora Ryefields School supported by two pupils and Aurora Group CEO Kelvin Donald, left, and Headteacher Paul Foxton, right

Headteacher Paul Foxton said he was grateful to the MP for sparing the time to visit the school and to speak to teachers, pupils and parents.

He said: “We were delighted when Catherine agreed to come to our school, meet the team and learn more about the specialist support we offer. With state-of-the-art facilities, a committed team of staff, and a strong, inclusive ethos at our core, we’re ready to delivering positive outcomes for our young learners and create the appropriate environment to meet their needs.”

The Aurora Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of education, care and support services for children and young people with additional needs. Strategy Director Dan Slater said: “Specialist schools such as Aurora Ryefields School are equipped with highly skilled teaching, support and therapeutic teams that are specifically geared towards helping young people achieve their potential in all aspects of their lives.

“At The Aurora Group, we’re proud of the difference we’re making to the lives of children, young people and adults with SEND.”