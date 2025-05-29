Norbury CE Primary’s Bessie selected for prestigious national art exhibition

Bessie Braithwaite-Smith with her clay sculpture Life in an Oak, selected for display at the Royal Academy of Arts Young Artist Summer Show.

A sculpture by Norbury CE Primary School pupil Bessie Braithwaite-Smith has been selected from thousands of entries across the country to be displayed at the prestigious Royal Academy of Arts Young Artist Summer Show. The exhibition, which runs from 15 July to 10 August in London, showcases the creative talents of young people from across the UK. Bessie’s piece, titled Life in an Oak, impressed the judges with its thoughtful concept and intricate craftsmanship.

Bessie, who lives in Ellastone, was inspired by the natural world around her—particularly the large oak tree in her garden.

“I like wildlife and we have a big oak tree in our garden,” she explained. “Oak trees are really important as they provide more shelter and food to wild animals than any other tree in our country.”

Her sculpture features hand-crafted models of woodland animals made from air-dried clay, carefully painted and arranged on a clay oak leaf. To protect them, she created a giant acorn using coiled clay.

This achievement is especially poignant for Bessie and her family, as her late brother Freddie also exhibited at the Royal Academy when he was in Year 4.

Bessie’s artistic journey has also been inspired by watching Diana Parker, a former local resident who appeared on The Great Pottery Throw Down. Bessie’s talent, creativity, and love for nature shine through in her work which can be viewed as part of the RA Young Artists Summer Show online from 15th July, and on display at the Royal Academy until the 10th August.