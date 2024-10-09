NLT donation sends Brookfield Community School students back to the drawing board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brookfield Community School’s design and technology students have started a new school year with a bundle of donated drawing equipment.

Local training provider NLT Training Services has donated drawing boards, set squares, protractors, calculators, compasses and gauges to the school for use in lessons.

The donation follows the refurbishment of NLT’s training centre on Station Road in Brimington. Ahead of starting the transformation of the offices and training suites earlier this year, staff decided to donate the equipment which was previously used by engineering apprentices at the site.

The boards and equipment are now being used regularly by students in DT lessons in the school.

Sarah Temperton Chief Executive of NLT Training Services explained: “Our Station Road training centre has changed a lot in recent years. We no longer offer apprenticeship training, so it made sense to find a good home for all the equipment we have ahead of our refurbishment.

“As a training provider we have worked with local manufacturing and engineering companies for 50 years and remain committed to getting more young people interested in future careers within the sector. Donating the equipment to Brookfield Community School was a great opportunity to inspire the country’s future engineers.”

Matthew Swift, Head of Design Technology at Brookfield Community School welcomed the donation. He explained: “Our students are always eager to take part in designing and creating engineering solutions for a range of uses. Understanding how to use physical tools, not just digital software, is always an exciting part of the process."

Chesterfield has a rich history of engineering and boasts a number of leading UK businesses in the town, including United Cast Bar, MSE Hiller, Weightron Bilanciai and Penny Hydraulics.

In addition to the equipment, a number of metal sculptures, made by former apprentices and trainers which were on display in NLT’s reception, were also donated to the school.

Mr Swift continued: “The metal sculptures are great examples to show our students, of what you can engineer, or use to engineer, metal. Our students represent the future of engineering and thanks to NLT they can get their hands on a piece to the past to create innovations for the future.”

Today, NLT delivers accredited Health & Safety and Leadership and Management training and courses from its sites in Chesterfield and Scunthorpe. The refurbishment of the Chesterfield site is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will boast new training suites, break out areas, toilet facilities and offices.

To find out more the in-person, online and distance learning courses available at NLT, visit www.nlt-training.co.uk/