New specialist school opens in Derby

Aurora Ryefields School Headteacher Paul Foxton. Photo: The Aurora Group

Parents and pupils in Derby are preparing for the opening of a new school in the city specifically aimed at supporting young people with autism.

Aurora Ryefields School, in Parker Street, will open its doors tomorrow (September 4), providing academic and therapeutic support for up to 72 young people.

Interest in the new school has been high, with more than 200 families from Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire attending a series of open days held earlier this year.

While the school is registered to support young people up to the age of 19, the first group of students are aged between five and 14. Headteacher Paul Foxton said he and his staff were very excited about the school opening this week following months of preparation.

He said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to students and families who are ready to be part of something truly special. With state-of-the-art facilities, a committed team of staff, and a strong, inclusive ethos at our core, the school is ready to provide a safe, nurturing and inspiring environment where every child can thrive.

“All our students have a primary diagnosis of high functioning autism spectrum conditions and associated social, emotional and mental health needs. We’re committed to delivering positive outcomes for them and creating the appropriate environment to meet their needs.”

Parent Danielle said: “When we learned my son had been accepted at Ryefields, both he and I were over the moon. He’s really excited about starting and it’s given him a new sense of hope. All the staff at Ryefields are very knowledgeable about his additional needs and he's already spent time building up positive relationships and trust through fun activities.

“He's highly intelligent but just needs the sort of structured support that the school offers to enable him to excel. We both feel that finally he's going somewhere that understands him.”