New primary school to be called Drakelow Park Flying High Academy takes shape in South Derbyshire

Drakelow Park Flying High Academy to be run by top performing multi-academy trust.

The construction of a new primary school, situated on Marley Way in the heart of the Drakelow Park housing development in South Derbyshire is beginning to take shape.

The recently named Drakelow Park Flying High Academy, is scheduled to open in September 2026. Upon reaching full capacity, the academy will accommodate up to 420 pupils within the state-of-the-art facility currently under development by Clegg Construction.

Following a rigorous tendering process, Derbyshire County Council, with backing from the Department for Education, appointed the Flying High Partnership to run the school.

Architect’s drawing of Drakelow Park Flying High Academy (Burton Upon Trent, South Derbyshire).

The Flying High Partnership is a multi-academy trust consistently ranked the top five performing primary-only trusts in the country. In the East Midlands, it holds the distinction of being the highest performing primary trust, consistently achieving results for children that surpass national benchmarks across all key indicators.

The primary-only partnership has 35 schools across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire, and has a achieved an impressive 100% record in maintained or improved Ofsted outcomes in all of its schools.

Chris Wheatley OBE is the Chief Executive Officer of the Flying High Partnership, and he says the organisation’s expertise in launching new schools will help set Drakelow Park Flying High Academy on a path to success from day one.

Chris said, “We’re proud to be collaborating with Derbyshire County Council on the development of a brand-new school in Drakelow Park. This cutting-edge facility is being thoughtfully designed to provide an ideal setting where local children can thrive, learn, and grow.”

Architect’s drawing of Drakelow Park Flying High Academy (Derbyshire).

Chris said this will be the fourth time the Flying High Partnership has been asked to open a brand-new school. “We have successfully launched three new schools to date, two of which have already undergone Ofsted inspections and were each awarded an Outstanding in all areas on their very first visit.

“We’re thrilled to be establishing a school that will serve its community and children with pride and excellence, and we’re committed to ensuring Drakelow Park Flying High Academy upholds the exceptional standards we’ve set in the past.”

Councillor Jack Bradley, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND and Education, added: “I’m sure everyone in the local community is very much looking forward to the opening of this brand new school and we’re delighted to have worked with the Partnership to make this happen.”

Paul Goodman, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of The Flying High Partnership, is leading the school’s pre-opening phase. He shared that several welcome events are planned to help families stay informed with the academy’s development.

Paul said, “It’s a privilege to be entrusted with the development of a brand-new school, allowing us to shape every detail with a strong focus on the needs of children. We’re confident that Drakelow Park Flying High Academy will become a cherished part of the community, serving families in the new housing development for generations to come.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be hosting a series of meetings to keep local families informed about our progress and to share the exciting plans ahead. These events will offer residents a chance to see what’s coming and to feel part of this inspiring journey.”

“We look forward to welcoming our first cohort into school in September 2026 and providing Drakelow Park children with a flying start to their educational journey.”

The school’s first open event took place on October 2nd and welcomed local families to meet members of the Flying High Partnership and to learn more about the school and future admissions opportunities. Additional community meeting dates for 2026 will be posted on the school’s social media channels, including the next meeting to take place in the New Year. To find out more families can visit: Drakelow Park Flying High Academy | Facebook