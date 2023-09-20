New Learning Environment at Clowns Nursery in Ripley having positive impact on Children’s Behaviour!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They offer pre-school care from birth to 5 years. The nurseries rated good by ofsted have over 30 years’ experience in delivering child care. They follow the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum alongside Birth to Five Matters and their own curriculum. Having an emphasis on outdoor learning and beliefs in the benefits of nature as part of education the Butterly Park nursery has recently invested in new facilities which the staff report are having a positive impact on behaviour.

The nursery has renovated its outdoor area and added an outdoor classroom. Company Director Carly Stevenson, said “it’s fantastic, not only does our garden look fantastic the children love the new indoor/outdoor room. It feels special to go there. They feel like they are outside when actually they are inside.

The thing that has surprised us the most is how the children behave, they are calmer, more relaxed, they concentrate more and overall, are better behaved in the natural environment. We never expected that but it’s amazing.”

The investment works at the Butterly Park Nursery consisted of groundworks, landscaping and a new outdoor classroom. Carly added “we bought the building from a local supplier; Cosy Garden Rooms, they designed and built the building from scratch; we are delighted.”

Cosy Garden Rooms was established in 2021, they are an experienced team of joiners and garden room designers and builders. Mark Jennison who designed the building said “It’s great to hear such positive news from Clowns with schools and nurseries being so much in the news at the moment with the dreadful RAAC situation. Clowns have a great building, a quick and efficient solution to the need for extra space; all built within 5 days.”

Clowns are currently in the process of renovating a fifth nursery in Ripley town centre which is due to open early 2024. An outdoor classroom has already been built there and further ones are planned at other sites. Nature and the natural environment playing an important and positive role in our children’s care and education.