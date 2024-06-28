Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hope Valley school has been rated as good in all areas following a visit from Ofsted.

Bradwell Infant School is a place where pupils ‘happily skip into school’ and they live up to the ‘school’s high expectations of their behaviour and learning’.

Inspector Kirsty Norbury said: “Since the last inspection, new school leadership, along with support from the governors, has reinvigorated the school.

“The school has a strong vision and a relentless determination for all pupils to achieve their best.

New leadership has ‘reinvigorated’ Bradwell Infant School says Ofsted.

“Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities achieve well.”

The report notes the school has ensured curriculum development has moved at pace.

The curriculum sets out clearly the key content that pupils will learn and the sequence of learning, from Reception to Year 2.

Pupils talk about their learning with confidence, says Ms Norbury.

“In subjects such as phonics and mathematics, the school makes checks on the precise knowledge that pupils have learned.

“The school uses this information to adapt the curriculum accordingly. In other subjects, the school does not have a clear and accurate understanding of the impact of the curriculum on pupils’ knowledge.”

Children ‘benefit from highly effective phonics teaching in the early years and across the school’.

It is stated that pupils with SEND have their needs identified at an early stage.

Ms Norbury said: “Adult support, and adaptations to the work that they provide for pupils to complete, mean that pupils with SEND are well supported in class.

“Pupils with SEND learn the curriculum alongside their peers.”

The school provides a range of experiences to enrich the curriculum.

Pupils contribute widely to the local community. For example, pupils grow and sell their own vegetables.

The report notes they have used the money they have raised to sponsor a hearing dog.

Looking at what the school can do to improve going forward Ms Norbury added: “While pupils are respectful of difference, some pupils are not aware of the significance of British values to them and do not have a broad understanding of a range of faiths and cultures.