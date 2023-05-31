New independent special needs-school in Derbyshire given the green light

The plans, submitted by Smoothstone Care and Education, received the nod of approval from Bolsover District Council.

Smoothstone, set up in 2018, currently has three care homes and two schools located in Heanor, Ilkeston, and Derby City, and the latest proposals would see the Oxcroft House building in Bolsover changed from office space to an independent special needs school for up to 24 pupils aged between 11 and 18.

The school will provide educational opportunities for those with barriers to learning including autism, communication difficulties, and other sensory-based learning diffculties.

Oxcroft House has been unoccupied for six years and ‘requires significant levels of repair and refurbishment’ - in granting permission for Smoothstone to convert the premises to a new school the council has said work must begin by May 2026.

In their planning statement, Smoothstone Care and Education said: “Having spoken to Derbyshire SEND officers it is clear that there is currently a shortage of Special Education Needs schools within Derbyshire with many children either unplaced or having to travel significant distances to schools outside the county boundaries.

“By offering a facility in Bolsover students living in the north of the county will have reduced travel time with lower cost to placing local authorities and lower environmental impact factors for this service delivery.

“After an extensive search of the area Oxcroft House was the only property offering a potentially secure and safe environment with sufficient outdoor space to provide parking and an outdoor play area.”

It is expected that the creation of the new school will lead to between 15 and 25 new jobs including teaching, support, admin, and therapy staff.

The proposals received one letter of objection which raised concerns over where residents of Oxcroft Lane would park given the repurposing of the site, and potential for anti-social behaviour as a result.