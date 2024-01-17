New head teacher at Da Vinci Academy vows to nurture and develop school’s links with the community
Jayne Scattergood has been appointed Headteacher at Da Vinci Academy – part of the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust of schools – and says that she wants to be seen as an ‘authentic leader’ who is doing the right thing for the community.
Miss Scattergood, who was previously Deputy Head at Ripley Academy, said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Headteacher of Da Vinci Academy.
“What has impressed me the most, so far, about Da Vinci Academy is the ‘community feel’; there is a real determination to succeed here and the relationship between staff, pupils and parents is one of the strongest that I have seen in my 25 years of teaching.
“Da Vinci Academy also has an excellent relationship with external organisations such as DANCOP, D2N2 and E4E, and I will also be looking to build on the ‘good’ Ofsted rating achieved by the school in 2021.
“I know that the school community were very proud to achieve this rating from government inspectors – the first time in the school’s history – and I am looking forward to immersing myself in life at Da Vinci Academy.”
Miss Scattergood began her teaching career in Ilkeston, in 1997, as a technology teacher specialising in food tech and design.
Over the years she has taught personal development, health and social care and maths.
She has, though, spent 20 years in senior leadership and was most recently at Ripley Academy, where she helped transform the Derbyshire secondary school by taking it from special measures – the term referred to by Ofsted inspectors when a school is failing – to ‘good’.
“I am really lucky to have held a role within a school senior leadership team for 20 years and so I bring with me a breadth of experience,” added Miss Scattergood.
“I want to come to Da Vinci and share what worked well in my previous role, and add to the excellent work that is already being done here.
“My aim is to make Da Vinci Academy a model of excellence in the community. I want to be an authentic leader that is seen to be doing right for the community.
“I have spent time looking at the strengths of Da Vinci Academy and identifying areas in which it can improve.
“I’ve been supported by a fantastic team; the staff have been incredible. Each and every member of staff is dedicated and committed, and genuinely cares about the school and its pupils.
“The Trust has been great, too, and I will be holding ‘headteacher clinics’ after school every Thursday where parents and carers are invited into school to meet with me and to discuss their young person’s school life.
“I’m a parent myself. I have a son and a step-son, and have had my own challenges. I understand how powerful that relationship with school needs to be, and I want to be seen as approachable and making a difference here at Da Vinci Academy.”