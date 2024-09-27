New Deputy Vice-Chancellor appointed to support University of Derby’s growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Derby has appointed Professor Keith McLay as its Deputy Vice-Chancellor to support in driving forward the University’s ambitious growth plans.

Professor McLay, who is currently Provost – Learning & Teaching at the University, which has a campus in Chesterfield, will take up the position on 1 October. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, drawing from his time at the University where he has excelled in multiple leadership positions.

Since 2021, Professor McLay has been a driving force for the learning and teaching agenda and achieved much success in his role as Provost - Teaching and Learning, with the University securing Gold in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) being the standout achievement.

Prior to that, he led as Pro Vice-Chancellor Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Education for three years, while continuing to maintain his professorial profile.

Professor McLay, who is also Chair of the Derby Book Festival and lead of the University’s Civic Agreement, said: “It’s a privilege and honour to be appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University.

“I’m greatly looking forward to continuing working with colleagues across the institution to deliver excellence and success for our students and our community, both within the University and beyond.”

Before joining the University of Derby, Professor McLay built an impressive academic career at other universities, making him uniquely equipped to embrace the challenges ahead.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Derby, said: “As an ambitious university with exciting plans for the future we need to ensure we attract and retain the best possible talent as they are instrumental to our success. We are therefore delighted to have made an internal appointment, which highlights the calibre of our existing staff and our commitment to fostering growth and development from within.

“Professor McLay is an inspirational and highly regarded leader, committed to delivering excellence and providing our students with the highest quality experience. This new role will be key to us realising our ambitions and we look forward to seeing the positive impact Professor McLay will continue to make to our university as its Deputy Vice-Chancellor.”