New courses preparing for lift off at University of Derby – Buxton's first Open Event
Open from 10am – 1pm on Saturday 27th September, along with the usual opportunities to explore the industry-standard facilities and speak to knowledgeable staff, the Devonshire Dome will also be home to a series of subject talks so students can find out exactly what these new courses will entail.
Travel & Tourism talks will run at 10:10, 11:10, and 12:10, and Criminology talks will run at 10:30, 11:30, 12:30.
As well as being able to apply onsite for any programmes already running at UoDB, students will also be able to register their interest for any new courses.
The University of Derby – Buxton's commercial bistro, Harpurs, along with seven industry-standard kitchens, simulation hospital ward, early years suite, and commercial salon will all be open for prospective learners to take a look.
Free tea and coffee will be available for visitors as they explore the campus, and you can register for the Open Event by heading over to the website, at buxton.derby.ac.uk