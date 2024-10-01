New Associate Provost appointed at University of Derby to lead on Industry Engagement

By Lydia Skerritt
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:01 BST
The University of Derby has appointed a new Associate Provost to lead on Industry Engagement and to drive forward employability, enterprise and business development.

Dr Matt Snowden joins the University from the University of West London where he was the Dean of Academic Partnerships (UK) and Director of Research & Enterprise Operations.

He will take up the position on 30 September.

Dr Snowden said: “I am incredibly pleased to be joining the University as it strives towards its ambitious plans to engage with industry in ways that generate opportunity and impact for both our learners and the local economy.

Dr Matt Snowden has joined the University of Derby

“Ensuring our graduates are equipped to face the opportunities and challenges that business will need to adapt to is something I am excited to be a part of. As an innovative and highly engaged University, Derby can and will play a crucial and central role in supporting our local and regional business to thrive.

“I relish the challenge to engage with local industry partners, and the opportunities the creation of a new mayoral authority brings for business to gain the skills they need to innovate and grow.”

Dr Snowden has significant experience in developing business engagement strategies and mobilising commercial opportunities, as well as in the fields of knowledge transfer and student enterprise.

Leading the way in impact from industry engagement is one of the four Pillars that form the University’s Strategic Framework.

Launched in 2018, the Strategic Framework was created to guide the University over the next decade to 2030. Since then, the University has enjoyed numerous successes that have accelerated progress against its strategic ambitions.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Derby, said: “I am delighted that Dr Snowden will be joining the University to drive forward our industry engagement work.

“By delivering academic expertise, innovation, and knowledge, alongside a pipeline of student and graduate talent, we can support businesses and other organisations to meet the challenges of the future.”

