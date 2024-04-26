National Awards Designed and Created by Anthony Gell School

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is an executive agency of the Department for Education (DfE) responsible for funding education and skills providers in England. Students at Anthony Gell School have benefited from the school's longstanding commitment to developing creativity. Students and staff who work together as part of the school's restoration club leapt at the opportunity provided, and enjoyed the design and making process, which culminated in the completion of fifteen trophies. The restoration club seeks to restore and re-purpose products and materials which would otherwise end up in landfill. When asked about the ESFA’s trophy commission, Faculty leader Alistair Weightman, technician David Mason, and a crack team of students set about re-purposing some old science stools which had been destined for the skip. The team at AGS hope the recipients enjoyed their trophies. Alistair Weightman commented "The trophies the students created reflect the team, the school, and its community: old and full of youth, a bit rough around the edges, creative, and entirely committed to a bright and sustainable future for young people."