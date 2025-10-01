Natalie Fleet MP urges Bolsover schools to apply for new nursery funding

Natalie Fleet is encouraging local primary schools to apply for new government funding to open or expand nurseries on school grounds—helping to make early years education more accessible for families across the area. From September 2026, an additional 300 school-based nurseries are planned across England as part of a wider government strategy to improve access to childcare and reduce pressure on working parents. Schools can apply for up to £150,000 each from a national funding pot of £45 million.

This latest initiative builds on the rollout of 30 hours of funded childcare for working families, which has already benefited many parents in Bolsover and beyond. The aim is to increase the number of high-quality, affordable childcare places, particularly in areas where access is limited.

In Bolsover, the scheme could help reduce the school run for families with younger children, support smoother transitions from nursery to primary school, and make it easier for parents to stay in or return to work.

Natalie said: “I know from speaking to families across Bolsover that access to good quality, affordable childcare is one of the biggest pressures on household finances.

Natalie visiting a local nursery.

“That’s why I’m encouraging local schools to apply for this new round of funding. Having more nurseries based on school sites could make a real difference—offering parents more choice and flexibility, while giving children a consistent and supportive start to their education.”

The Department for Education says the new phase will prioritise bids from schools in areas with limited childcare provision or higher levels of disadvantage. In total, up to 7,000 new nursery places are expected to be created nationally.

As part of a broader early years package, schools are also benefiting from free breakfast clubs, increased funding for the early years sector, and further investment to improve school buildings.

Any schools interested in applying for the nursery funding are encouraged to fill out the application form avaliable here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/school-based-nursery-capital-grant-2025-to-2026