Murray Park summer school is a hit with new starters

Almost 300 children from 34 different primary schools were invited to attend a week of activities at their new secondary school to make new friends and get a taste of their new academic life through a summer school initiative.

Through a carefully curated mix of academic workshops, team-building exercises, and creative projects, pupils transitioning into year 7 students at Murray Park School have successfully experienced a seamless introduction to their new academic environment.

Activities included an inflatable assault course, PE lessons, sessions with Cycle Derby, enrichment lessons plus visits from the University of Derby and Derby County Community Trust.

Originally funded by the Government to support pupil premium students, the initiative was later expanded to benefit all incoming students after recognising its positive impact on those new to the school.

George Hagen, Deputy Headteacher at the school, said: “After witnessing the success of our initial summer school, which began as a smaller programme focused on pupil premium students and those with additional needs, we recognised its value and decided to extend it to all incoming students.

“The positive feedback from the students and their newfound confidence as they enter their new school environment highlight the programme’s impact and importance.”

Jessica Walton, 11, transitioning from Ravensdale said: “I have had so much fun coming to Murray Park summer school, the school feels enormous and I’m looking forward to being here.

“I was so nervous about coming at first but it’s just year 7 pupils here and the activities that we have been doing have meant that we have been partnered up with people we don’t know, so I have made some new friends.

“I’m so excited to come back and see them.”

Murray Park is the only school in the area to employ a full-time transition coordinator. Teresa Day, who has been in this role for 15 years, has seen the remarkable benefits of the summer school firsthand.

She now uses her expertise to mentor other schools in the region, helping them develop effective transition strategies for their new students.

She said: “We have now self-funded this summer school for 10 years, with this year’s initiative supported by grants from DANCOP (Derby and Nottingham collaborative outreach programme) and HAF (Derby holiday activity and food programme).

“The summer school has progressed significantly since it started, evolving to better meet the needs of our students and ensuring they start their academic journey with confidence and excitement.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact and to know we’re making a difference in their transition to secondary school.”