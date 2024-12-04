A mum from Chesterfield is urging a school to take action after her daughter was targeted by bullies.

Jade Howitt, from Chesterfield, has been disappointed with the reaction of Hasland Hall Academy after graffiti in the school toilets left her daughter, 12, distressed.

Jade said: “There is a lot of graffiti in the science toilet at the school which goes from the bottom of the cubicle to the top of the cubicle. It's over every single wall, quite large amounts of writing, a lot of it calling other students names including swear words.

"There's been quite a lot of graffiti aimed at my daughter, it had her surname in it, it was calling her names and was telling my daughter to go and kill herself.”

Jade complained to the school about the incident and an investigation was carried out to determine the pupil responsible – including analysing CCTV footage and comparing children’s handwriting to the graffiti in the toilets.

But when the school found out which pupil was responsible, they were only given a short detention after school, leaving Jade disappointed.

She said: “All that child has received was a short one-time detention of no more than one hour. I don’t believe that’s good enough. There should be more severe consequences. I don’t think the school are taking the matter seriously enough.

"The things they wrote about my daughter were disgusting. My daughter has been very stressed after this, but if a more vulnerable child with mental health issues was targeted, they could actually try to kill themselves.

"I feel that this child should have been certainly excluded from school and possibly police should have been informed about it.”

A spokesperson for Hasland Hall Academy said: "Our academy cultivates a welcoming environment where safety, responsibility, and respect are paramount. We are dedicated to providing a caring, inclusive, and secure atmosphere where every student feels safe, comfortable, and accepted, fostering a positive learning experience for all. "We do not tolerate bullying behaviour. All instances of bullying behaviour are thoroughly investigated and addressed promptly in accordance with our anti-bullying policy. Any sanctions issued as a result, align with our positive discipline for learning and life approach, which focuses on supporting students' accountability, growth and development."