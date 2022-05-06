School prom dress ideas

More great photos from Derbyshire school proms over the years

As this year's end of term parties get closer, we’ve taken another look back at local school proms down the years to help inspire you to find your perfect outfit...

By Brian Eyre
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:12 am

We searched again for more school prom pictures to give you another 30 pictures to help with your prom outfit selection.

Undefined: readMore

1. Tibshelf School Prom

Tibshelf School Prom, L-R Kyra Brooks, Emily Beddows, Sophie Kasas, Megan Clark.

Photo: BWJ

Photo Sales

2. Hasland hall community school prom

Hasland hall community school prom night held at The Proact stadium.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Hasland hall community school prom

Hasland hall community school prom night held at The Proact stadium.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Hasland hall community school prom

Hasland hall community school prom night held at The Proact stadium. Sharna Tomlinson, Tom Broadhurst and Imogen Black.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 8