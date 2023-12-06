Matlock student claims Learner of the Year Award 2023 from Leadership Skills Foundation

Eleanor Hughes, a student at Highfields School in Matlock, has been officially named the national winner of the Leadership Skills Foundation’s annual Learner of the Year Award.

The Learner of the Year Award, now in its fifth year, is the Leadership Skills Foundation’s annual opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and progress made by young people taking its qualifications and awards.

Each year, entries are welcomed from the 86,000-plus young people who currently work on learning programmes with the organisation before a panel of staff select three runners-up and an overall winner.

This year, Eleanor was selected by the panel after they were impressed by her entry, where she demonstrated her passion and commitment to helping others develop their skills by volunteering for multiple local clubs and groups. In particular, Eleanor has played a key role in supporting her local swimming club and girl guiding group.

Eleanor Hughes receives her Award from Rob Watson of the Leadership Skills Foundation

On receiving her trophy, Eleanor said: “Being recognised for my achievements and winning the award is an amazing feeling and a reflection to myself of how much dedication and hard work I have put into my school and the local community.

“Leadership has given me so much more confidence, communication and problem solving skills that I can apply to university applications or real-life situations and employers in the future. I hope that with my story and past experiences, I can inspire and encourage others to get involved (in this programme) and progress key skills of their own.

“I must have re-recorded the application video about 10 times, due to nerves or the camera falling over when I was trying to film. Initially, I thought I wouldn't have a chance at getting into the final, never mind winning the award! Then, a few weeks later, my teachers sent me an email saying 'congratulations' and I couldn't believe it.

“Being a Sports Leader is something that I will always be proud of.”

At a special assembly held at the school, Eleanor was presented the award by Rob Watson, Development Officer from the Leadership Skills Foundation.

Mr Watson said: “The Learner of the Year Award gives us a great chance to recognise the efforts and achievements of the young people who take on our programme. It is the perfect opportunity for us to put the spotlight on the journey these learners go through as their self-belief grows and their confidence increases.

“It’s brilliant to see the way Eleanor has become a role model in the local community, both in school and outside. It’s incredibly rewarding to see young people taking on leadership roles and inspiring their peers to develop their skills.”

Eleanor’s nomination for the award was completed with support from her leadership tutor, Jayne Allen, who is also the school’s Sport Coordinator and a PE teacher.

Mrs Allen said: “The whole school is very proud of the achievements of Eleanor. She has worked very hard in school and the Schools Sport Partnership and Community events.

“She is a fantastic ambassador and a wonderful Girls Active Coach. She inspires both young and old alike.

“Eleanor has been on the leadership journey at our school since year 7 right up to year 12 where she achieved her Level 3 qualification having already successfully completed Young Leader, I Can Lead and the Level 1 and Level 2 Sports Leader programmes. She is an ambassador for leadership at the school.

“Outside of school, she coaches at her local swimming club and regularly leads activity sessions at her local girl guiding group, something she has enjoyed for many years. She has completed numerous hours of leadership in this academic year alone and she is always thoroughly prepared for sessions as well as creating adaptations for students and adults of all abilities when required.

“I know her parents and the wider school community are so proud of her and her achievements. She is an absolute delight to teach and the many hours of volunteering that she has completed have had an immense impact on everyone involved.”

The videos for each of the finalists, including Eleanor’s, can be viewed on the Leadership Skills Foundation YouTube channel.