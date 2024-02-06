Maggie Throup MP visits Dales Fabrications Ltd for National Apprenticeship Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maggie met six of Dales former & current apprentices. The former apprentices are David Pritchard BEng and Sam Frost BEng who have both completed Level 6 apprenticeships in Manufacturing Engineering (BEng), Alex Millington, who has completed a Level 5 apprenticeship in Integrated Engineering (HNC), and who hopes to achieve his Manufacturing Engineering BEng in the near future and Oliver Wright, who has completed a level 2 Supply Chain & Warehouse Operative apprenticeship. The current apprentices are Steven Alldridge who is studying a level 3 apprenticeship in Metal Fabrication and Ashley Davis who is studying a level 3 apprenticeship in Business Administration.

During the visit, Maggie was shown around Dales Offices, Factory & Paint plant, where she could see the value of apprenticeships across a spectrum of levels, from traditional craft-apprenticeships to degree-level programmes. Speaking during the visit, Maggie said:

“I was inspired by the dedication and passion of both the apprentices and senior management team. It is clear that Dales are not only investing in the future of their workforce but also in our community as a whole.

I am honoured to support initiatives like these that empower individuals to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to our economy.”

Dales Chairman, Karl Prosser, said:

“Just like her previous visits we found Maggie Throup MP to be fully engaged with the apprenticeship principle and eager to speak up in favour of the apprentice-model.

On this visit, we were able to build on Maggie’s previous visits by introducing her to management level staff who have now graduated with their Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) degrees, one of whom she had previously met whilst he was still an apprentice back in 2017.”

Through her visit, Maggie was able to see first-hand how we combine education, real-world work experience and ultimately progression into an overall training-approach.”