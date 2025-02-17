Longcliffe hosts inspiring careers visit for Matlock school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a jam-packed day covering most aspects of its calcium carbonates business, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd has hosted an inspiring careers visit by students from Anthony Gell School in Wirksworth.

The visit to Longcliffe was one of the four options given to Year 9 students as part of their Key Stage 3 Careers Week. The visits aim to give students an insight into potential future careers and develop their understanding of the world of work.

Whilst Longcliffe’s business is focussed on quarrying and processing a range of limestone products for use in applications from animal feeds to construction, the students were shown the wide range of jobs involved.

The group began with a visit to the company’s training room and laboratory where they heard about careers in processing (or production), engineering and science. From there they were taken on a tour of Brassington Moor Quarry. Next stop was the company’s transport depot where they saw potential careers in logistics and motor mechanics. The visit was finished off with a visit to Ryder Point Quarry, a close-up view of the company’s wind turbines and a discussion about the geotechnical planning and working of quarry faces.

Students enjoy hearing about the work of the Laboratory with Longcliffe employee Amy Mycock

Health and Safety Manager and organiser of the day, Tony Woodroffe said: “As an important Derbyshire Dales employer we pride ourselves on our strong links with local schools. Giving students a real-life view of potential careers and how they can apply their classroom learning to future employment opportunities is invaluable. We are delighted with the students’ feedback and hope we have inspired them to consider a career with us when they leave education.”

Comments from the students included:

I enjoyed the Longcliffe trip very much, I do want a career in Longcliffe, and this has persuaded me even more. I liked the explosion bits the best.

I really enjoyed my trip; the questions were all excellently answered by incredibly inviting and welcoming staff. Great experience.

I really enjoyed learning about the stone quality checking process, I can see myself doing something similar in the future.

Thank you for a great opportunity it was very immersive, and I learnt a lot.

Anthony Gell School Teacher Jay Grindey adds: "The careers visit to Longcliffe was an invaluable experience for our students. It provided them with a real-world perspective on the diverse career paths available within the quarrying and processing industry. The enthusiasm and engagement shown by both the Longcliffe team and our students made for an inspiring and educational day. We greatly appreciate the opportunity and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future."