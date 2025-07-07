Long-serving Teaching Assistant leaves St Joseph's

A Teaching Assistant is saying goodbye to St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Matlock after 23 years of service.

Nicola Ellis began her career in education at the age of 17, when she started in the nursery at Lilybank Convent School in Matlock, where she worked for 18 years.

Now, 41 years later, Mrs Ellis is finally bidding a fond farewell to the St Joseph’s community where she has made many friends and happy memories.

She said: “I’ve always enjoyed working with everybody and always felt very supported by the governors, who have always supported the school. All of our Headteachers over the years have been wonderful and very supportive.

Nicola Ellis with St Joseph's pupils

“The ethos of the school has always remained, so I think that is what has held me here for so long. We are like a family and every day the children are told that they are loved.”

Mrs Ellis shared a few of the many memories of her time in the classroom, conveying the joy she has found at St Joseph’s.

“One of the things I love is listening to the children singing. And as a TA you can talk to the children and the children talk to you. I love the positive play; I’m running a creative club at the moment and I’m loving that. It’s a very special school and a very special place to work.

“A little girl I used to teach, she’s getting married in August. She was 4 at the time when I taught her, but now I’ve been invited to her wedding!”

Further activities she recounted included trips to the seaside, residentials which included various team-building activities and visiting the neighbouring convent, Presentation Sisters, with the children.

“We took one child to the seaside in Year 4 and it was her holiday, going to the seaside for the day. She’d never paddled or been on a beach. She was ecstatic.”

Mrs Ellis also spoke about some difficult times whilst working at St Joseph’s.

“Covid was very tricky, and we had a difficult time. But at the end of the day, if you listen to the children and talk to them in a nice way, I think you can break the barriers. It’s just about building trust with them.”

Stacey Carr, Headteacher, said “Nicola Ellis has been a treasured part of St Joseph’s for the past 23 years, and her retirement marks the end of an era. She is one of the most caring and generous people you could ever hope to meet, and her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support have touched the lives of so many.

"Nicola is deeply loved by children, parents, and staff alike – a true pillar of our school community. We will miss her more than words can say and thank her wholeheartedly for everything she has done. The impact she’s had on generations of families at St Joseph’s will never be forgotten.”