Long Eaton apprentices through to finals of top hairdressing industry competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

KH Hair Training Academy is celebrating after two of its apprentices secured their places at the UK finals of a major hairdressing industry competition.

Hosted by Wella Professionals, TrendVision Award celebrates exceptional talent in the hairdressing industry and has become a truly iconic hair competition. For many previous winners, this is the first step towards truly unleashing their creative career.

KH Hair apprentices, Sophie Taylor and Megan Maloney (both 19) who train at the Derby Road Academy, were named finalists in the Xposure Creative Colour Category – an award which specifically celebrates hairdressers in learning. Their first round brief was to ‘showcase the creative use of colour and its placement to create a visible hair colour, maintaining hair quality and condition’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan she says she is very excited and a little bit nervous but couldn’t be more thrilled. “My first words to my team at KH Hair were ‘I could literally cry!’ she says. “It’s going to be such a new experience and something to really look forward to. I can’t wait to be there showing the look I’ve worked so hard to create. I’m also really happy for the other KH Hair members who got through to the finals.”

Sophie and Megan train at the KH Hair Academy in Long Eaton

Former apprentice at the Academy, Amelia Krasinski (also 19) has also been named as a finalist in the Colour Visionary category where the first round brief was for entrants to ‘showcase their innovative colouring skills using a sunrise to sunset colour pallet’.

“I’m very excited to have finalised for the second time in this category!” says Amelia. “Knowing how amazing last year’s experience was, I can’t wait to get back down to London and prove my worth on that stage again and hopefully bring the title back home!”

KH Hair Group managing director, Darren Messias, adds: “We are absolutely delighted that Sophie, Megan and Amelia, have finalised. To reach the final and compete against the whole of the UK is a tremendous achievement and will be a fantastic experience for them all. I’d like to wish them the very best of luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first round of the competition, all entrants were asked to enter a before and after image of their model on Instagram which was then judged by a prestigious panel of highly experienced and respected industry experts. The TrendVision finals, where a live competition will decide the ultimate winners, takes place at Old Billingsgate, London on Monday 7th October as an audience of industry experts gather to celebrate the best of UK and Ireland’s hairdressing.