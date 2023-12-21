Local school spread Christmas Joy at Cadley Hill View Care Home
After a previous visit to Cadley Hill View, the children wanted to spread a bit of Christmas joy with their new friends in the home.
Fran Johnson (83), a resident at Cadley Hill View, said, ‘I was absolutely delighted with the card from the school, it’s so beautiful. I could definitely learn something from them! I was so grateful that they thought of us this Christmas.’
Nicola Eccersley from The Pingle Academy said, ‘The team and the residents made us very welcome and took time to show us around and explain all the different areas of work they did to look after the residents.
‘We found out that many of the residents had strong connections to the local community throughout their lives, including one resident telling us she had worked at Pingle!The students thoroughly enjoyed making a card and writing a personal message inside.’
Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘It was wonderfully heart-warming to see the children chat to the residents when they came to visit. The residents’ faces lit up when they read their Christmas cards.
‘We can’t wait to invite children from The Pingle Academy back to Cadley Hill View in the New Year – this is the beginning of a wonderful relationship for our residents.’
To find out more about living at Cadley Hill View, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].
Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Cadley Hill View was recently named a Top 20 Care Home in the East Midlands, and rated 10 out of 10 on review based care home search engine, carehome.co.uk.