Local school girl crowned national poetry competition champion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Borrowash-based seven-year-old, Alice Moore, has won a national poetry competition hosted by leading ice brand, The Ice Co, based in Yorkshire, and has bagged £500 worth of art supplies for her school, Ashbrook Infant and Nursery School.
Europe’s leading ice brand, The Ice Co., launched a national poetry competition for schools across the UK asking children aged 4-11 to share a 100-word poem, explaining what a ‘Cool Summer’ means to them.
Budding poet, Alice, won the competition with her winning submission, My Cool Summer.
Day trips, fish and chips
A sandy beach, a juicy peach
Buckets and spades, wearing shades
Staying up late, baking cake
Hand-held fans, ice cream vans
Lolly puddles, lots of cuddles
Paddling pool, staying cool
Drinks with ice - summer is nice!
Lucy Redman, Head of Marketing at The Ice Co, commented: “We launched the competition because we wanted to give back to school communities across the UK. We had an abundance of amazing entries, so we’d like to thank all schools and children that took the time to enter.
“Each and every one captured in their own imaginative way what a ‘cool summer’ encompassed to them! Alice’s entry was clever and creative, and of course, it mentioned ice which is why we chose her as our lucy winner!”
Helen Roebuck, Head Teacher at Ashbrook Infant and Nursery School, commented: “We are so proud of Alice for her effort and amazing poem which won the national competition. Both our school and Ashbrook Junior School - where Alice will go in September - will benefit from the art supplies hugely.
“Alice was inspired by our ‘Poet from the Peaks’ classwork from earlier this year in March. We hope that her ‘My Cool Summer’ poem encourages other children in our school to get creative, whether it be through art or poetry!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.