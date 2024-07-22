Local school girl crowned national poetry competition champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alice Moore, seven, from Derby has won the national ‘My Cool Summer’ poetry competition and a prize worth £500 for her school, courtesy of The Ice Co.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borrowash-based seven-year-old, Alice Moore, has won a national poetry competition hosted by leading ice brand, The Ice Co, based in Yorkshire, and has bagged £500 worth of art supplies for her school, Ashbrook Infant and Nursery School.

Europe’s leading ice brand, The Ice Co., launched a national poetry competition for schools across the UK asking children aged 4-11 to share a 100-word poem, explaining what a ‘Cool Summer’ means to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budding poet, Alice, won the competition with her winning submission, My Cool Summer.

Borrowash-based seven-year-old, Alice Moore, poses with her winning poem and Ice Cube Dude

Day trips, fish and chips

A sandy beach, a juicy peach

Buckets and spades, wearing shades

Staying up late, baking cake

Hand-held fans, ice cream vans

Lolly puddles, lots of cuddles

Paddling pool, staying cool

Drinks with ice - summer is nice!

Lucy Redman, Head of Marketing at The Ice Co, commented: “We launched the competition because we wanted to give back to school communities across the UK. We had an abundance of amazing entries, so we’d like to thank all schools and children that took the time to enter.

“Each and every one captured in their own imaginative way what a ‘cool summer’ encompassed to them! Alice’s entry was clever and creative, and of course, it mentioned ice which is why we chose her as our lucy winner!”

Helen Roebuck, Head Teacher at Ashbrook Infant and Nursery School, commented: “We are so proud of Alice for her effort and amazing poem which won the national competition. Both our school and Ashbrook Junior School - where Alice will go in September - will benefit from the art supplies hugely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alice was inspired by our ‘Poet from the Peaks’ classwork from earlier this year in March. We hope that her ‘My Cool Summer’ poem encourages other children in our school to get creative, whether it be through art or poetry!”