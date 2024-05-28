Local heroes inspire the next generation at Loscoe Primary School
Loscoe CofE Primary School and Nursery, in Flamstead Avenue, held its first ever Career’s Week and lined up the inspirational guests to talk about the skills needed in their workplaces.
A traffic officer from Derbyshire Police talked to the whole school about his role in keeping our roads safe and excited children were also able to look inside his patrol vehicle.
A taxman from HMRC spoke to children in years five and six, who are now planning a junior tax session during their Enterprise Week, while reception children took a tour of the school kitchen with head cook Gwyneth Shooter.
School site manager Scott Bell showed children in year one the work he is carrying out to improve their play area, while David Holdsworth a railway signaller instigated a talk about different pathways after explaining he had started his career as an apprentice.
Claire Hollingshurst, from Hazelwood-based science company Lubrizol, helped keystage two pupils make paper aeroplanes as she explained some of the skills needed for her job.
Aerospace engineer Helen Brocklehurst from Rolls-Royce and occupational therapist Fiona Rushbrook were also among the visitors while Lottie Ward a beekeeper, showed children in year one what she wears for work.
Explorer Adrian Hall talked about his travels around the Arctic and tested children’s ability to work in teams and read maps looking for clues around the school.
Wendy Lynam is headteacher of Loscoe CofE Primary School and Nursery, which belongs to Derby Diocesan Academy Trust.
She said: “We are incredibly thankful to these local heroes for taking the time to inspire our pupils who thoroughly enjoyed all the sessions.
“Each of them brought their profession to life in a way that textbooks simply can’t. This event has undoubtedly sparked curiosity and imagination in our young learners.
“It is only by understanding what opportunities are available to our children that they can broaden their horizons and learn to dream big, knowing that anything is possible.”