Local businesses join forces in a class act for sensory learning

Two family-run businesses are joining forces to raise the bar in sensory learning.

Cabins for Schools and Sensory Technology have partnered to launch a demonstration sensory cabin, designed to make high-quality sensory learning environments more accessible for schools to choose and install.

To celebrate this collaboration, they are hosting a two-day “Discovery Event” in early October at their show site in Stapleford, where educators can experience firsthand how bespoke cabin solutions are transforming sensory provision in education.

The event will give headteachers, teachers and PTA members a first look at a bespoke sensory cabin. Running from 9.30am to 1.30pm on Wednesday 8 October and 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday 9 October at the show site on Toton Lane, the free sessions offer one-hour bookable slots where visitors can explore the demonstration sensory room, , speak to education design and build experts, and learn about funding and planning options.

The show cabin

The new show cabin features a wide range of sensory equipment, from tactile panels and borealis tubes to interactive walls, floors and projectors. By opening the doors to local schools, Cabins for Schools hopes to continue to build partnerships and networking opportunities with teachers, PTAs and leaders.

The partnership between Cabins for Schools and Sensory Technology was formed earlier this year, with both family-run firms recognising their shared values and commitment to going the extra mile for schools.

Anne-Marie Adams, Sales Manager at Cabins for Schools, said: “As an employee-owned, family-run business, our values are at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to partner with another local company that shares our commitment to brilliant service and going above and beyond for schools and educational settings. Schools shouldn’t have to project manage complex builds like sensory rooms – they should be free to focus on teaching. That’s where we step in, creating spaces that support children, particularly those with additional needs.”

Sensory Technology has been designing and installing sensory environments for schools across the UK for over two decades, delivering everything from multisensory, calming and immersive rooms to de-escalation and interactive spaces, even dark rooms for specialist needs.

Team members from Cabins for Schools and Sensory Technology

Yet in many schools, converted spaces fall short, with some areas too small, poorly configured, or inadequately lit. The new modular sensory cabins solve these issues by offering fully bespoke spaces, crafted in 10-centimetre increments to ensure a perfect fit, inside and out. By combining Sensory Technology’s cutting-edge sensory equipment with Cabins for Schools’ craftsmanship, each cabin is tailored exactly to a school's needs, ensuring no compromises on quality, resulting in more effective, supportive environments that truly enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Rob Howe, managing director of Sensory Technology, added: “From the moment we met the Cabins for Schools team earlier this year, it was obvious we were on the same page. The chance to work together on bespoke cabins to support the learning and growth of local students was an easy decision to make, and it means we can deliver something really special for schools, without compromising on quality.”

Over the years, Cabins for Schools, which is part of Cabin Master and Arctic Cabins, has partnered with many schools to create cabins for a range of uses.

Schools have transformed cabins into cosy reading nooks, dynamic forest-learning hubs, and break-out spaces, often incorporating SEND-focused design elements to support wellbeing and inclusion. For instance, George Spencer Academy in Nottingham has used its cabin as a nurturing environment that connects students with nature and supports social and emotional learning.

The show cabin

Established in 2020, Cabins for Schools has grown rapidly in popularity as demand for high-quality teaching and sensory spaces increases nationwide. The Discovery Days will also give schools the chance to network, share experiences and see how bespoke cabins can support both mainstream schools and special educational provision.

The show site is located at Cabin Master and Arctic Cabins on Toton Lane opposite the Japanese Water Gardens, in Stapleford, NG9 7JA.

To book a slot for the Discovery Days on 8 or 9 October, visit https://www.cabinsforschools.co.uk/education-shows-conferences-school-events