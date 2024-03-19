Local Air Cadet's flight to success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe was fortunate enough to secure a place on the Air Cadet Pilot Scheme which is awarded every year to a small number of cadets across the Corps in recognition of their outstanding commitment to the Air Cadet Organisation or RAF Association. Candidates are selected by Senior RAF and RAFAC personnel.

The successful candidate takes part in a two week course which covers ground school training and 12 hours of flight training in a light aircraft, covering all or part of the tuition which is needed to obtain a Light Aircraft Pilot Licence. All the cost for the training, accommodation and travel is provided to the cadet by the RAFAC.

At the end of the training Cadets are assessed by the flying school and are awarded their RAFAC Wings if they pass to the required standard.

Flight Lieutenant A Colledge (OC 620 Sqn) and Cadet Flight Sergeant Gibbard

Joe who wants to join the RAF as a Pilot had the following to say about securing his Scholarship “When I joined the Air Cadets I didn’t really know what I was looking to get from it. I very quickly found out it was more than just flying. There is the sport, shooting, adventure training and numerous camps plus 100s of other opportunities. What I do know is that without the Air Cadets and Derwent Valley Squadron in particular I wouldn’t have got the scholarship. I was up against some strong candidates from various backgrounds and ages, in fact I was the youngest on the course!