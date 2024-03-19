Local Air Cadet's flight to success

Whilst a number of teenagers spend their holidays going away with family, playing on a games console or working. local Belper Air Cadet Joe Gibbard did something a little different.
By Mike SharpContributor
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:44 GMT
Joe was fortunate enough to secure a place on the Air Cadet Pilot Scheme which is awarded every year to a small number of cadets across the Corps in recognition of their outstanding commitment to the Air Cadet Organisation or RAF Association. Candidates are selected by Senior RAF and RAFAC personnel.

The successful candidate takes part in a two week course which covers ground school training and 12 hours of flight training in a light aircraft, covering all or part of the tuition which is needed to obtain a Light Aircraft Pilot Licence. All the cost for the training, accommodation and travel is provided to the cadet by the RAFAC.

At the end of the training Cadets are assessed by the flying school and are awarded their RAFAC Wings if they pass to the required standard.

Flight Lieutenant A Colledge (OC 620 Sqn) and Cadet Flight Sergeant GibbardFlight Lieutenant A Colledge (OC 620 Sqn) and Cadet Flight Sergeant Gibbard
Joe who wants to join the RAF as a Pilot had the following to say about securing his Scholarship “When I joined the Air Cadets I didn’t really know what I was looking to get from it. I very quickly found out it was more than just flying. There is the sport, shooting, adventure training and numerous camps plus 100s of other opportunities. What I do know is that without the Air Cadets and Derwent Valley Squadron in particular I wouldn’t have got the scholarship. I was up against some strong candidates from various backgrounds and ages, in fact I was the youngest on the course!

Flight Lieutenant Austen Colledge (Officer Commanding 620) added “It’s fantastic to hear that Joe had gained his scholarship and then subsequently passed it. Joe has put so much commitment into the Squadron and Corps he has gained what he deserves.