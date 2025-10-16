Linsey Farnsworth MP joins School Standards Minister on visit to Heanor School to highlight national literacy push

Amber Valley MP Linsey Farnsworth welcomed Georgia Gould, Minister of State for School Standards, to Heanor Gate Spencer Academy on Thursday (16 October) as part of a national focus on boosting literacy and attainment across secondary schools.

The visit coincided with the government’s announcement of a new mandatory Year 8 reading test, aimed at helping every young person to develop strong reading skills that unlock success across all subjects. The test forms a central part of the government’s forthcoming Schools White Paper, which sets out plans to raise standards and deliver national renewal through education.

During the visit, Minister Gould and Linsey Farnsworth met with school leaders, teachers and pupils to discuss the Academy’s outstanding work on literacy and community collaboration. The school has recently been named a Top 10 finalist for the World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration – the first school in Derbyshire ever to receive this global recognition.

Heanor Gate Spencer Academy, part of the Spencer Academies Trust, has transformed outcomes for local students by combining academic excellence with a strong focus on wellbeing, employability and community engagement. Through projects tackling anti-social behaviour, food insecurity, and social isolation among older residents, the school has become internationally recognised on how education can unite and uplift a community.

Linsey Farnsworth MP said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Minister Gould to Heanor Gate Spencer Academy and showcase the incredible work being done here in Amber Valley.

This school is a shining example of how great teaching, strong leadership and deep community roots can change lives. Their recognition as one of the world’s best schools is thoroughly deserved and something we can all be proud of.

The government’s new focus on reading and literacy will help ensure every child – wherever they grow up – has the same opportunity to thrive and succeed. Schools like Heanor Gate are already showing what’s possible.”

Speaking earlier this week, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“Reading holds the key to so much. There is no foundation more important.

Before a child can even begin to engage in everything their school has to offer, they must first be able to read. When they can’t, the sense of dejection sets in, engagement seeps away, and attendance follows.

We will introduce a statutory assessment in Year 8 to assess reading fluency and comprehension – invaluable data for schools to make sure no child’s need for more, for a helping hand, can slip through the cracks.”