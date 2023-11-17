Leaders at Alvaston Moor Academy don Pudsey onesies to mark BBC Children in Need

Principals at the Derby school made a splash of yellow as they put on Pudsey inspired outfits to mark the national day of fundraising on Friday November 17.

Leaders at Derby secondary Alvaston Moor Academy got fully into the spirit of BBC Children in Need when they turned up to school sporting a range of Pudsey gear.

Michelle Strong, principal at Alvaston Moor Academy – part of Archway Learning Trust - donned a full yellow Pudsey onesie along with vice principal Kate Broomfield, while assistant principal Luke Platts and teacher Zoe Hughes also came out in yellow Pudsey outfits for the day.

Mrs Strong, who traditionally wears her Pudsey onesie on BBC Children in Need day, said she thought it was a very important charitable cause to support.

Zoe Hughes, Luke Platts, Michelle Strong and Kate Broomfield at Alvaston Moor Academy

She said: “It’s far more comfortable than wearing a suit! It’s important to show the children that we all support charities and we are all human and there are different strands to headship.

“Our students benefit from some of the money that goes into the community.”