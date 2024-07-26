Lawn Primary School Derby receives 'Outstanding' Ofsted report for providing "exceptional education"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lawn Primary School’s staff, children, families and its wider community are celebrating after their latest glowing Ofsted report rating them “Outstanding”.

The report praises the Derby-based school’s unwavering devotion to providing children with the highest standards of education through the implementation of an “innovative and impressive curriculum.” Inspectors noted that “pupils feel incredibly privileged to attend this school. They feel secure and happy in a place where ambitions are high for everyone.”

The mission of Lawn Primary, part of the Transform Trust family, is to enable children to ‘Dream, Believe, Achieve’. It prides itself on being a high-achieving yet nurturing school – children “belong, learn and thrive” and are encouraged to “be the best they can be”.

Ofsted inspectors praised “the strong partnership between school leaders, governors and the trust” and stated that it “is integral to the school’s success.” They praised the effectiveness of their collaborative approach and joint commitment and noted that “they constantly challenge themselves to ensure the school is the best it can be and reflects the aspirations of the community.”

'Outstanding' children at Lawn Primary School

“The inspiring curriculum is exceptionally well planned for every subject and every aspect of their development. A wealth of experiences, visits and visitors provide a meaningful context for what the pupils are learning. While the curriculum design is complex, it is so well understood that pupils are comfortable discussing and reflecting on challenging topics.”

Particular praise was given to the school’s focus on global citizenship and “exceptionally well-considered personal development curriculum”, both of which help children to celebrate their uniqueness and understand their place in the world and to see how they can contribute to, and influence society in a positive way. They stated:

“Pupils have a deep understanding of the school’s and other important values. They respect everyone’s right to their own views and beliefs even if different to their own...it is second nature to them.”

This culture of kindness and respect has been widely praised by the school’s parents and carers. One of the parents interviewed by the inspectors described the school as “a great moral compass explaining right from wrong in a difficult and changing wider world”.

Staff at Lawn Primary are all deeply committed to encouraging pupils to become fluent and avid readers and were praised for their expert guidance and support. The report highlighted that the younger children “value the well-stocked libraries”, and "enjoy voting to select books for daily story time”. The school has established a new phonics programme to help its children become more confident readers and writers, something that was commended by Ofsted:

“Staff are experts in teaching pupils to read... they have a precise understanding of their progress and make sure pupils get the right support to quickly catch up if needed. Being well read and understanding phonics supports pupils to become confident writers.”

The inspectors also noted the children’s “excellent compositions” and the “great pride” they took in their written work.

Lawn Primary is an inclusive school where every pupil is valued and respected. Staff believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn and achieve in a positive, safe and stimulating environment. The school was given particular praise by Ofsted for its support of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND):

“Pupils' needs are accurately identified, and teachers use technology to good effect to aid and support the learning of pupils with SEND. They limit potential barriers, such as difficulty in writing. This allows pupils to better focus on the concept they are studying.”

Headteacher, Karen Hambleton said, “We are incredibly proud of this report. It has recognised the significant contribution and hard work of our dedicated team of staff, as well as the wonderful global citizens that our children at Lawn are becoming. They are a credit to themselves and their families. We were also overwhelmed by and so grateful for the comments and support shared by parents throughout the inspection process.”