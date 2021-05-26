Pupils raise hands in a lesson at primary school, side view

There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

Hasland Junior School has 10 classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 320 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

According to official Department for Education data, 159 primary schools in Derbyshire have classes with more than 30 pupils.

In total the schools are home to 372 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing 12,150 children.

Below is a list of 15 primary schools across the Derbyshire Times area with the largest number of classes of more than 30 pupils.

Brockwell Junior School has eight classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 256 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

St John's Primary School and Nursery has seven classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 243 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Mary Swanwick Primary School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 190 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Dronfield Junior School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 191 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Deer Park Primary School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 200 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Highfield Hall Primary School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 200 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Bolsover Church of England Junior School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 213 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Walton Holymoorside Primary School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 204 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Hunloke Park Primary School has five classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 162 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary has five classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 162 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Old Hall Junior School has five classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 163 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Ashover Primary School has four classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 133 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Hady Primary School has four classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 142 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.