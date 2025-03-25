Kind, compassionate staff help pupils achieve their potential at Stanton Vale special school

The way in which Stanton Vale School in Long Eaton supports pupils’ personal development has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

The school, which is part of the Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, was also judged as Good in all other areas – including the quality of education and behaviour, with staff described as kind, compassionate and highly skilled.

But the inspector singled out for praise the specific attention given to meeting pupils’ individual needs.

The report, published this week, said: “Pupils receive an exceptional personal development curriculum. They are able to explore the world around them both in school and out in the wider community. Carefully planned experiences enrich their lives such as visits from the emergency services, trips to the Sea Life Centre and an adaptive aquarium experience.”

Head teacher Emma Kehoe said she was delighted the report reflected the caring, aspirational and communicative approach of the school.

“Standon Vale is an amazing school where everyone is celebrated as an individual. I am proud of all the pupils and of course my colleagues for their hard work and achievements and this is reflected in the report.

“In particular, I’m proud that the communication was described as the golden thread running through the school, and the collaborative approach we take with pupils, parents, carers and external agencies was recognised.”

Inspectors also said the school, which looks after pupils with profound and multiple learning difficulties, severe and moderate learning difficulties, autism and a range of other Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) was happy, welcoming and inclusive, where pupils were treated with humanity, dignity and respect.

The school has 125 children from two years old right up to 19, and inspectors noted that from early years through to sixth form, staff at the school considered pupils’ futures carefully and that “all students go on to meaningful destinations.”

Ofsted noted the range of SEND had become more complex and diverse since the last inspection but that the school had developed the structure of its classes in response.

Specific attention was given in the report to the five development, curriculum pathways adopted by the school. These start with the “discover” path for children in the early years. From here pupils move to one of four pathways that meet their individual needs, and at age 14 move on to an Avenue until they are 19. The Ofsted inspector said these pathways allowed pupils to transition to the school well, achieve their full potential in the early years and beyond and be prepared for their next steps, equipped with the skills, knowledge, communication and confidence for future learning.

Clive Lawrence OBE, Chief Education Officer at Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, said: “We are immensely proud of Stanton Vale, as part of our family, and the way in which leaders and staff have nurtured positive relationships to allow pupils to grow and achieve their potential.

“The dedication and transformation over the past two years have made a real difference to the lives of pupils with some of the most complex medical needs, ensuring they receive the very best education and support. The achievement reflects the hard work of staff, pupils and the wider school community, cementing Stanton Vale’s reputation as a place where every child can flourish.”