junior parkrun’s new ‘parkrun primary’ initiative aiming to get Derbyshire children more active

A new parkrun initiative, aimed at getting school children more active and better connected with their local communities by twinning 500 schools across the country with junior parkrun events, was launched this morning at a school in south London by Team GB athlete and Olympic gold medallist Shona McCallin.

parkrun primary, which has been piloted with 17,000 school children over the last 12 months and is backed by the Department of Education, will see schools across the country formally link up with junior parkrun events by first signing up to a five step programme which will see them take part in special parkrun primary school assemblies and connect with their local event before becoming an official parkrun primary school.

Team GB Olympic gold medallist and parkrunner McCallin joined parkrun CEO Elizabeth Duggan to take part in a special junior parkrun and junior parkrun Assembly with teachers and pupils at Cricket Green Primary School in Mitcham, she said: “As someone who loves and takes part in parkrun whether that’s running, walking or volunteering, I see the amazing impact it has on communities and individuals.

“Connecting primary schools with their local junior parkruns will see so many more children benefit from the unique power of parkrun and it’s brilliant to see Team GB get behind parkrun primary.”

Elizabeth Duggan, parkrun Interim CEO, added: “By bringing schools together with their local junior parkrun events, parkrun primary will create more opportunities for children to be active, outdoors at the weekend in a free, fun and accessible way.

“But it’s also about connecting children with their local community and giving them the chance to build real human relationships at junior parkrun through running, walking and volunteering that develop their confidence alongside vital social and emotional skills for later life in a world where that is increasingly difficult. We think parkrun primary can make a real difference in creating healthier and happier lives for our children and young people and we’d encourage schools to sign-up and get on board.”

The school took part in the pilot programme earlier this year and is now twinned with its local Figges Marsh junior parkrun event in Mitcham, with children, teachers and parents running, walking and volunteering on Sundays. The launch event was also attended by parkrun primary partner London Marathon Foundation, and The Daily Mile, and Team GB Foundation.

Celia Dawson OBE, Head, Cricket Green School, commented: “As a school we’ve seen the benefits of being part of the parkrun primary pilot so it’s a proud moment for everyone here to formally launch the programme at Cricket Green School.

“parkrun primary is about getting children more active and connected with others through junior parkrun, but it’s so much more than that. It’s about building confidence, developing social skills and having a sense of belonging within the local community. This can be so life enhancing for the children and whole family.”

From today, primary schools across the UK can sign up to register as a parkrun primary school as the charity looks to play an even greater part in getting more children active and supporting their personal and social development. The new initiative, launched as children in England and Wales return for their first full week back in school following the summer holidays, comes as less than half of children meet the Chief Medical Officers recommended 60 minutes physical activity per day and with a recent study by University of Exeter revealing that one fifth of children do not play outside during the weekend. junior parkrun takes place every Sunday in 478 locations across the UK, with 107 taking place in areas of high deprivation.

The latest junior parkrun health and well-being survey conducted with 1,400 families found that 77% of children felt happy after taking part in junior parkrun, with 85% of parents saying that junior parkrun had a positive impact on their children’s sense of personal achievement.

The initiative also links into recognised Ofsted frameworks centred on personal development, behaviour and attitudes, quality of education and leadership and management and will follow a similar model to the successful parkrun practice programme which has seen over a third (2,000) of GP surgeries partner with local parkrun events enabling GPs to socially prescribe parkrun to patients with a range of conditions.

Fitness coach and parkrunner, Joe Wicks, commented: "There's nothing more important to me than helping kids build healthy habits and get moving, whether it’s at home in the living room, at school or at a sport club. parkrun primary is a brilliant new initiative - connecting schools with local junior parkruns so more children have the chance to be active, have fun, and enjoy the mental and physical benefits of regular exercise."

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer added: “We know that being physically active in and out of school has many benefits for children. Unfortunately, we know that less then half of our children are meeting the recommended daily amount. Connecting schools and school children is a great way to encourage many to be more active. parkrun primary really has the potential to help children build healthy habits for life, improve their self-confidence, and learn valuable life skills.”

Gordan Banks, Global Director, The Daily Mile, explained: “The Daily Mile Foundation and parkrun share the same goal of getting more children active more often and for free, so we are proud to support parkrun primary. Linking up schools with their local junior parkrun events in this way is a great way to get children moving more outside of school, helping them connect with their local community and all the benefits that brings.”

parkrun primary has been developed as part of a £1.19 million partnership with the London Marathon Foundation, supported by London Marathon Events. This three-year partnership aims to expand junior parkrun across the UK. In the first year alone, 51 new junior parkruns were launched, and children across the UK completed over one million junior parkruns.

Nick Bitel, CEO of London Marathon Group, said: “Our partnership with junior parkrun has already enabled children across the UK to complete more than one million junior parkruns. With the launch of parkrun primary, we’re thrilled to be opening up a new pathway for primary schools to connect with their local junior parkrun events. This initiative will help even more young people take part – supporting their physical, mental and social wellbeing, and laying the foundations for an active and healthy future.”

Find out more about parkrun primary at juniorparkrun.com.

Primary schools can register for parkrun primary at http://parkrun.me/jpreg