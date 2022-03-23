Joy as improved Chesterfield school receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Inkersall Spencer Academy had been rated as 'requires improvement' in April 2018, but all that has changed after Ofsted inspectors visited the Staveley school last month.

In the most recent report, Her Majesty's Inspector said the academy is a ‘rapidly improving school’ and that ‘pupils say they are happy and safe here’.

The children’s behaviour and happiness were also highlighted by the inspection team who noted that ‘pupils are enthusiastic’ and that ‘they enjoy school and work hard.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and staff at Inkersall Spencer Academy are celebrating their recent 'good' Ofsted rating

Reading and Phonics were said to be a ‘strength’ of the academy, with the inspector praising the ‘consistent and systematic approach that starts at early years’.

Elsewhere the report acknowledges that ‘frequent and accurate assessment mean that pupils who need extra help get it quickly.’

Since its previous inspection, the academy has seen huge investment from its sponsor Spencer Academies Trust – including the appointment of experienced Principal Sarah Allison and work to improve the indoor and outdoor learning areas.

It is a key part of the community with the education watchdog highlighting how ‘parents and careers are overwhelmingly positive about the school.’

Principal Sarah Allison said: “We are so pleased with our recent Good Ofsted rating. Our staff and pupils have worked extremely hard to turn this Academy around over the past few years, whilst also navigating through a global pandemic.

"We have put a lot of effort into building strong foundations at Inkersall and will continue to build on those. We aim to continue to be a positive and integral part of our community.’

Angela O’Brien OBE, Director of Primary Spencer Academies Trust, added: “We are extremely proud of everyone at Inkersall Spencer Academy. Sarah and the team have done a remarkable job to gain their Good status during their full Section 5 Inspection.

"As a Trust, we put high quality teaching and learning in all that we do and Inkersall is a fantastic example of this.

"We are so pleased that this has been acknowledged and how well the staff and pupils have done to achieve this whilst facing challenging circumstances. Well done to all involved.”