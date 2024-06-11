John Flamsteed Community School pupils enjoy learning about UK transport as they visit capital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from a Derbyshire secondary school learned about the history of transport in the UK - and the inspiring stories of those who helped to shape it - following a trip to the London Transport Museum.

Parents were asked to pay just a £5 voluntary donation towards the cost of the diesel.

Organised by teacher Holly Bradley, the school – part of the East Midlands Education Trust – regularly organises ‘inspiration days’ for pupils to help them develop essential skills that can be transferred into everyday life.

Year 8 pupils visited Carmen Hall and the London Transport Museum

Mrs Bradley said: “For some of our students, this was their first trip to London, and we must say a huge thank you to those who helped to make this possible, in particular Allison Kemp from AIM Commercial Services who regularly supports the school’s extra-curricular activities.

“The museum itself houses a fascinating collection of various modes of transport. Pupils particularly enjoyed travelling back in time to London in the 1800’s, learning more about the Underground system and its future.

“It’s interactive, fun and incorporates various skills development including coding, STEM challenges and design thinking.”

