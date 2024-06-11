John Flamsteed Community School pupils enjoy learning about UK transport as they visit capital
The trip for Year 8 students at John Flamsteed Community School was subsidised by Ripley-based AIM Commercial Services, The Carmen Hall in London, the London Transport Museum, Cozy Travel and The Worshipful Company of Carmen Benevolent Trust.
Parents were asked to pay just a £5 voluntary donation towards the cost of the diesel.
Organised by teacher Holly Bradley, the school – part of the East Midlands Education Trust – regularly organises ‘inspiration days’ for pupils to help them develop essential skills that can be transferred into everyday life.
Mrs Bradley said: “For some of our students, this was their first trip to London, and we must say a huge thank you to those who helped to make this possible, in particular Allison Kemp from AIM Commercial Services who regularly supports the school’s extra-curricular activities.
“The museum itself houses a fascinating collection of various modes of transport. Pupils particularly enjoyed travelling back in time to London in the 1800’s, learning more about the Underground system and its future.
“It’s interactive, fun and incorporates various skills development including coding, STEM challenges and design thinking.”
Throughout the year, John Flamsteed Community School has taken its students to the National Holocaust Centre, Acclimbatize adventure centre in the Peak District for a day of team-building, and the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre where GCSE students enjoyed a performance of Jekyll and Hyde as part of their English studies.