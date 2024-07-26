Job creation as New Trainee Scheme launched in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The local authority says that the move demonstrates its “commitment to investing in its workforce and to succession planning”.
Roles are varied and have guaranteed jobs available at the end of the training programme.
The Leader of the Council, Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, said: “Over the past few years, budgets have been tight. However, as funding becomes available, and as part of our commitment to improving the opportunities and quality of life for every resident in Amber Valley, we are investing in our dedicated teams through a comprehensive Workforce Development Plan.
“The launch of the new Trainee Scheme underpins the vision that we have for the Borough and its residents.”
Roles for three full-time trainees are now being advertised. These include positions in Legal Services, Accountancy, and Trees and Conservation Services.
Unlike some schemes, trainees will transition into permanent roles subject to successfully completing their training and qualifications.
Simon Gladwin, Chief Executive said: “These new roles will launch careers and will benefit the Council by sustaining delivery of its services on a long-term basis. They are jobs where people can make a positive difference to their own communities.
“We are sincerely committed to investing in our workforce and maintaining the exceptional level of professionalism and knowledge of our teams”.
As well as attaining qualifications fully funded by the Council, successful applicants will be able to take advantage of hybrid and flexible working schemes and receive a competitive trainee salary.
With training courses starting imminently, shortlisting and interviews for the positions will take place within weeks, full details of specific roles and how to apply can be found on the AmberValley Borough Council website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.