"It's not fair": Chesterfield school faces parent complaints over 'heavy-handed' uniform rules

A summer of discontent over uniform policy at a Chesterfield secondary school has spilled over into the new term with at least one parent lodging a formal complaint over enforcement of the rules.

As previously reported, Tupton Hall School, on Station New Road, faced a backlash in June from parents and carers after introducing mandatory official suppliers for most items of uniform.

Families took issue with the increased cost of those items all branded with the school’s logo – doubling the high street equivalent by some estimates.

In light of complaints, headteacher Andrew Knowles offered the concession of a free pair of trousers or skirt to every student, but insisted the policy was necessary to address “a marked deterioration in uniform standards.”

Tupton Hall School has introduced new school uniform rules this year, forcing parents to shop with three assigned suppliers. (Image: Google)

The new regime came into force at the start of September.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous for her son’s privacy, said: “Pupils are being punished with an all day internal exclusion in the sports hall if they don’t have a new tiny logo on their trousers or skirt.

“As far as I am aware, it’s the parents’ responsibility to provide uniform, not the child – I’m not aware of any child that buys their own uniform, yet the child is suffering with direct punishment.”

She added: “My son’s always damaging his trousers. If he’s playing football, falls over and gets a hole in them, he’ll need another pair, and he’s going to get punished while that’s being sorted out.

“It’s not fair. I can’t get my heard around it. I have friends with three or four children and they’ve spent an absolute fortune, and now people are too scared to complain.”

The unnamed mum added: “I’ve found out this morning that ten senior members of staff, which includes the head, an assistant head plus other senior teachers are stood on the gate every morning checking uniform.

“The new logo is no bigger than a 50p piece and it’s right up by the waistband. You’d never know the difference unless they lift up their blazers. They seem to be making a mountain out of a molehill.

“How much is that costing if you merge all the wages of those top members of staff. It’s not really a good use of school budget paying them to do that. I’m actually lost for words.”

She is one of several to voice such concerns in online parent forums, but has gone further in submitting a complaint to the school – informed by her own experience working in a school office elsewhere.

In it she writes: “We strongly feel that this is unbelievable that a school is basically threatening children ... and disrupting their education, removing them from their friend group, usual routine and class, causing them personal distress and anxiety and purposely isolating them, purely because their parents either cannot afford the astronomical price of these items, or strongly disagree with their child wearing them.

“The fact still stands that parents can purchase adequate trousers from local supermarkets, including M&S for far cheaper than you are trying to force parents to pay.

You are disadvantaging parents with multiple children to spend unnecessary money.

"As a family we totally agree with a uniform, following the government guidelines of three mandatory school clothing items – blazer, tie and PE top. We just strongly feel that trying to enforce the cost of these new clothing items onto parents – not the child’s responsibility if not wearing – is a totally unnecessary and unacceptable enforcement.”

According to that guidance from the Department for Education, published in 2021, “Schools should keep the use of branded items to a minimum,” and “Schools should engage with parents and pupils when they are developing their school uniform policy.”

The mum, who says she has had no previous issues with school in the years her son has been attending, was left dissatisfied by the response she received, feeling it evaded most of the points being raised.

Assistant headteacher Rachael Holland wrote via email to said: “We can appreciate that people have varying opinions on this.

“We have tried to work with parents to ease the financial burden this year with the first item free of charge and then further items for £10 each – this is in line with the cost from shops such as M&S.

“Our hope is that we will then be able to build up a surplus stock over the year of outgrown items to allow for a swap shop on a decent scale for future years; we are hoping this would be successful based on the acceptance of Vinted, Facebook market place and such like.

“If you have already purchased items from M&S, then on this occasion we will be able to have them branded by our suppliers, if you could bring them into school please.”

In reply to questions from the Derbyshire Times, Mr Knowles did not deny the threat of internal exclusions but said the parental complaint would be address via the standard internal process.

He added: “We are proud of our uniform and the support of parents in maintaining high standards.”

