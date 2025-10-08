Inspiring the next generation of construction workers

Young people from across Derbyshire took part in an event which aimed to provide them with more information about the range of careers available in the construction industry and gave them the opportunity to try some of the skills needed.

During the two-day event at the Construction Skills Hub, the participants took part in a variety of activities including bricklaying, joinery, roofing, operating a mini digger, a tour of the Mastin Moor site and an interactive challenge where they needed to plan and construct towers using spaghetti and marshmallows. They also had the opportunity to speak with experts from the sector about opportunities in construction.

The event was organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, Chesterfield College, Action for Construction and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) with G F Tomlinson, Devonshire Group, Harron Homes, Drury Joinery, and Bowmer & Kirkland supporting the event.

It was held at the Staveley Town Deal funded Construction Skills Hub in Mastin Moor, which provides an innovative approach to construction training with students studying on a live construction site, where they can gain both skills and experience in the sector.

One of the activities included using a mini digger.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Chesterfield Borough Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Asset Management said: “It’s fantastic to see so many young people take part in this event which is a fun and engaging way of providing information on the roles available in the construction industry. It will give young people the experience they need to make informed decisions about their future and how they can have a great career in our borough.

“Collaboration like this between businesses, the public sector and education sector is crucial to providing relevant and up to date information for young people, and I want to thank all our partners who helped ensure this event was a success.”

Luke Mantle, Director of School - Construction, Plumbing, Electrical and Automotive at Chesterfield College, said: “Our construction skills hub is an innovative site for education, and we are delighted to welcome the eight schools to enjoy an invaluable experience here. Construction and wider practical skills are often under-represented in secondary curriculum, so days like today are crucial to show leaners the benefits of studying in a different way.

“A career in the construction industry is exciting, rewarding and can take you to see many parts of the world. This careers event will be one of many ways in which we showcase the benefits of studying in this industry. We strive to work with as many learners as we can and would welcome schools to contact us to join in on these experiences.”

Alex McClymont, Engagement Advisor for Derby and Derbyshire at CITB, said: “These events are something we get really excited for each time. Getting new people in to construction is a big challenge and one we’re addressing head on, alongside local partners. Groups of year 9 and 10 students from local schools, rolled up their sleeves and explored construction through activities like bricklaying, joinery, machine driving, sparking interest in rewarding careers. Events like these are vital for inspiring diverse young talent to help address the industry’s skills gap, ensuring a strong pipeline for our local workforce.”

Rachel Cracknell, Head of Personal Development at Netherthorpe School, said: “This has been a very exciting opportunity for our students. It has provided them with hands-on experience across a range of construction trades and has not only helped raise aspirations but has given them the chance to meet potential future employers.

“The students have absolutely loved the experience and for some, this has helped to confirm that they want to aspire for a career in construction. We would like to thank everyone involved in planning such an inspiring and creative event and would love the opportunity to come back again in the future!”

The pupils who took part in the event came from a variety of schools across Derbyshire including Netherthorpe School, Whittington Green School, Springwell Community College, Holly House School, Ashgate Croft School, Mercia Academy, Derby Cathedral School, St Benedict Catholic Voluntary Academy, Ecclesbourne School and The Bolsover School.

The Construction Skills Hub provides students with trade-based skills and qualifications in things like groundworks, brickwork, and joinery on a live construction site. This allows them to also gain the experience needed to access careers in the construction sector, and in time the Hub will support degree level apprenticeships.

Over ten years, the Hub aims to provide careers insights, training and work experience for over 5,000 learners with qualifications delivered by Chesterfield College and the University of Derby.

To find out more about the Construction Skills Hub visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/business-and-economic-growth/regeneration-and-economic-growth/staveley-town-deal/staveley-town-deal-projects/construction-skills-hub