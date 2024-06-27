Inspiring Leaders SCITT announces new university partnership
and live on Freeview channel 276
This strategic move is part of Inspiring Leaders SCITT's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality teacher training and is designed to enhance the learning experience of its trainees. The University of Derby is renowned for its strong reputation in ITT and boasts high PGCE pass rates.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Inspiring Leaders SCITT,” says Sarah Charles from the University of Derby,
“We believe that this partnership will cultivate highly effective teachers through applied professional research. Our commitment to excellence and opportunity drives all our initiatives, and together with Inspiring Leaders, we are dedicated to providing transformative education. This collaboration aligns with Inspiring Leaders’ vision to inspire the next generation, enhance outcomes for young people, and make a meaningful difference.”
Inspiring Leaders SCITT would like to express its sincere gratitude to its previous partners, the University of Leicester and Nottingham Trent University, for their invaluable contributions to its programme over the past decade. Their support and collaboration have been instrumental in shaping the careers of countless educators.
Dirk Smith, SCITT Programme Director says, “The new partnership with the University of Derby will offer a flexible and diverse approach to learning and assessments. This includes a blended model of face-to-face and online sessions, as well as a diversified assessment structure. We believe these changes will greatly benefit our trainees, reducing both the time and cost of travel, and addressing workload issues associated with completing a PGCE.”
Paul Stone, SCITT Accounting Officer, adds: “We are confident that this change will only enhance the training experience we offer at Inspiring Leaders SCITT. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the University of Derby and to the positive impact it will have on our trainees and the wider education community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.