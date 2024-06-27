Inspiring Leaders SCITT announces new university partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspiring Leaders SCITT, an Ofsted Outstanding Initial Teacher Training (ITT) provider, is excited to announce a new partnership with the University of Derby for the delivery of its Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) from September 2024.

This strategic move is part of Inspiring Leaders SCITT's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality teacher training and is designed to enhance the learning experience of its trainees. The University of Derby is renowned for its strong reputation in ITT and boasts high PGCE pass rates.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Inspiring Leaders SCITT,” says Sarah Charles from the University of Derby,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We believe that this partnership will cultivate highly effective teachers through applied professional research. Our commitment to excellence and opportunity drives all our initiatives, and together with Inspiring Leaders, we are dedicated to providing transformative education. This collaboration aligns with Inspiring Leaders’ vision to inspire the next generation, enhance outcomes for young people, and make a meaningful difference.”

Inspiring Leaders SCITT

Inspiring Leaders SCITT would like to express its sincere gratitude to its previous partners, the University of Leicester and Nottingham Trent University, for their invaluable contributions to its programme over the past decade. Their support and collaboration have been instrumental in shaping the careers of countless educators.

Dirk Smith, SCITT Programme Director says, “The new partnership with the University of Derby will offer a flexible and diverse approach to learning and assessments. This includes a blended model of face-to-face and online sessions, as well as a diversified assessment structure. We believe these changes will greatly benefit our trainees, reducing both the time and cost of travel, and addressing workload issues associated with completing a PGCE.”