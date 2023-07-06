“Inspirational" Derbyshire schoolboy battling cancer given police escort to prom

It is a moment to remember for an ‘inspirational young lad’ who has battled through cancer to complete his school exams.

William, a teenager from Langwith, returned to Netherthorpe School with just five weeks to prepare for his final exams after a long fight with cancer and a year off school.

The youngster, a huge fan of the emergency services, was given a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the end of year school prom with police and firefighters escorting him to the event.

William (centre) and friends Finn and Charlie were escorted to the Netherthorpe School prom by members of the emergency services.

Firefighters from Shirebrook Fire Station and police officers from the safer neighbourhood team escorted Will and his friends Finn and Charlie.

Helen McVicar, headteacher at Netherthorpe School, said: "We are so proud of how hard all of our students have worked this academic year, but we were over the moon to welcome William back to school to sit his GCSE exams. He is a credit to himself, his family and the school."

A spokesperson for Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We have taken part in a very special escort to a Prom for an inspirational local young lad from Langwith.

Police described William as an "inspirational young lad"

“After a long fight with cancer and a year off school, William returned to school with just 5 weeks to prepare for his final exams. We don't know how you did it Will! What an inspiration.